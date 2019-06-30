Mrs. Mildred Susan Edwards Anthony, age 93, of Elkin, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning June 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in Wilkes County on July 02, 1925, to the late John Bunion Edwards and the late Bessie Deboure Edwards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of almost 69 years, Clyde Linton Anthony; brothers, Basil Edwards, Rudolph Edwards, Claude Edwards, Ronald Edwards, Russell Edwards, Roger Edwards, Robert "Bob" Edwards. She was a member of Little Richmond Baptist Church. She is survived by her two wonderful children, Clyde Lee Anthony and wife Patricia Johnson Anthony, Louise Anthony Norman; two precious grandchildren, Patrick Neal Anthony and his wife Eve Kumnic Anthony, Michelle Lee Anthony Balachowski, and her husband, Brian Balachowski; three beloved great-grandchildren, Lily "Bug" Caroline Anthony, Tyler Joseph Balachowski, and Anslee Marie Balachowski; sister, Wilma Edwards Gustafson; sister-in-law Genevieve Parks Edwards, Claire Cheek Edwards; lifelong friend Savannah Seagraves Day; and beloved dog "Ruby." Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday July 2, 2019, at Little Richmond Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. J.V. Lowe will officiate the services. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. There will be no formal visitation at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27017 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com