Mrs. Minnie Layell Settle, age 89, of Elkin, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Central Continuing Care in Mount Airy. Mrs. Settle was born August 26, 1929, in Surry County to Alonzo and Stella Pettyjohn Layell. Mrs. Settle was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William McKinley Nance; second husband, Mack A. Settle; brothers, Fred Layell, Dan Layell, Coolidge Layell; sisters, Azzie Mooney, Ruby Pardue, Beatrice Gaither, Loubeth Carter and Shelby Spicer. Survivors include: son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Wendy Nance of Mount Airy; half-brother, Joe Layell and wife Betty of Elkin; half-sister, Judy Evans and husband R.J. of Hamptonville; step-grandchildren, Brittany King, Carissa Mozingo; step-great-grandchild, Braden Kane; special nieces Stevanna Brown and husband Bernie, Melba Nance; special friends, Teresa Bell, Ann Hoots; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. John Attaway and Rev. Jimmie Settle officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Settle will lie-in-state Tuesday 3 – 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 – 11 a.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 130, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Twelve Oaks, Mountain Valley Hospice; and Central Continuing Care for the care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.