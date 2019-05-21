Mitzi West Brooks, 50, of Ronald Scott Road, Bear Creek, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mrs. Brooks was born in Forsyth County on May 8, 1969, the daughter of Larry and Wanda (Barker) West. Mitzi grew up in Elkin and was a graduate of East Wilkes High School and Appalachian State University. She taught in Chatham County at Bennett, Bonlee and Moncure elementary schools and Moore County at Robbins Elementary School and was the School Administrator in Randolph County at Neighbor's Grove Academy. Mitzi had attended Tyson's Creek Baptist Church and served as a Sunday School Teacher, VBS Teacher and Christian Summer Camp Director at other churches. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was a talented musician, traveling the Southeast singing Southern Gospel in churches and concerts, touching many hearts and lives. She was a business owner and active in in many counties. Teaching was her passion and she considered her students as a part of her family. She had a gift of sharing knowledge and making children eager to learn. Her children gave her life anew each day. She was a loving wife, mother, and daughter and her family was so very important to her. She is survived by her husband of 25 years: Eric C. Brooks; son, Corey C. Brooks; daughter, Brittany M. Brooks; parents, Larry and Wanda (Barker) West of Elkin; father- and mother-in-law, Les and Dianne Brooks of Bear Creek; sister-in-law, Gloria Cheek and husband, Paul; niece, Kristen Cheek, all of Asheboro, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 15, from 6 - 9 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, and Thursday, May 16, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 8454 Howard Mills Road, Bennett. The funeral will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church with Dr. Walter Yoho, Rev. Robert Wachs, Dr. Neal Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Tyson's Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Bear Creek. A memorial college fund for her children is set up with Wells Fargo. Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.