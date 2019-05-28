Makaila Cheyenne Moses, age 22, of Winston-Salem passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Cheyenne was born March 6, 1997 in New Hanover County to Sean Moses and Dara Steelman Wilkins. Cheyenne was a 2015 graduate of Elkin High School; a member of the Mazda Car Club; and played softball with Triad Softball League in Winston-Salem. Cheyenne was always the comedian and loved making people laugh. Cheyenne was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jimmy Steelman and grandmothers, Sandy Moses and Kay Crumpler; and girlfriend, Katherine Rene Haynes. Survivors include: her mother, Dara S. Wilkins of Winston-Salem; father, Sean Moses and wife Tracey of Hiddenite; brother, Austin Moses of Maryland; sister, Kennedy Moses of Winston-Salem; uncles, Doug Steelman and husband Allen Elrod of Hickory, David Moses of Charlotte, Ryan Osborne of Mocksville, Kelly Osborne of Winston-Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Justin Bell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The family would like to thank the responding fire departments and the Dobson Police Department. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service