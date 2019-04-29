ELKIN — Mrs. Nan Campbell Boyd, 84, of Elkin, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home after a long fight with cancer. She was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Mount Airy to William A. and Mildred DeYoung Campbell. Nan was retired from the Hickory City School System and a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Books, birds and her grandchildren were her life and kept her going on these last years. She wanted to make sure her grandchildren appreciated the love of reading and all the places books could take them. Waiting at the gates with Jesus to welcome her home was her husband of 32 years, William Boyd Jr., who passed away in 1986. Also there to welcome her were her mother and father; brother, William A. Campbell III of Gassville, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Phillip (Sonny) Boyd of Orange City, Florida; sisters-in-law, Hazel Boyd Cox of Orange City and Polly Boyd Moxley of Sanford, Florida; and her constant companion, her little dog Angel. Left to cherish her memory here on earth are her children; daughter, Susan White and husband Terry of the home; and son, Bill Boyd and wife Teresa of Conover. She also leaves her loving grandchildren, Josh White and wife Shannon, Jason White and wife Nicole, all of State Road, Brandon Boyd of Conover, Elizabeth Phillips and husband Bruce of Hickory; the loves of her life, great-grandchildren, Willow, Caleb, Carson, Addy, Ashlyn, and Owen White, all of State Road, and Aiden and Josephine Phillips of Hickory; sisters-in-law, Vera Campbell of Gassville, Arkansas, Virginia Boyd of Orange City, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in State Road with the Rev. John Attaway officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church. The family request that memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or donate a book to your local library in Nan's memory. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative care for their kindness and loving attention to Nan over these hard months. She loved them just like family. They would also like to send a special thanks to Martha Meier for her constant love and support to Nan and Angel, and to everyone for their prayers and kind words of comfort and encouragement. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.