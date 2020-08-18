Mrs. Nancy Chipman Key, age 82, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Key was born May 24, 1938, in Yadkin County, the second daughter of Romie and Myrtle Bryant Chipman and sister to Frankie C. Ketner. Mrs. Key was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church and retired from The Jewel Box in Elkin. She was an avid cook and gardener. Mrs. Key was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rex E. Key. Survivors include: sons, Rex A. Key and wife Pamela of Roaring River, Dale Key of Jonesville, Dean Key and wife Sherry of Lewisville; daughter, Ann Key Pardue and husband Danny of Lewisville; grandchildren, Nathan Key, Bridget Hall; great-grandchildren, Riley Key, Korbyn Key, Zoe Hall, Paxton Hall; two step-grandchildren; and four step great-grandchildren. A private funeral service will be conducted at Arlington First Baptist Church with Rev. Matty Ponce-de-Leon officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Arlington First Baptist Church Cemetery, 345 S. Main St, Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center 5th Floor CICU for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.