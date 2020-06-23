Nancy Prevette
Mrs. Nancy Pruitt Prevette, age 64, of Jonesville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Clemmons Medical Center. Mrs. Prevette was born May 9, 1956, in Surry County to Robert and Georgina Pruitt. Mrs. Prevette was a loving wife and mother and was known for her sweet disposition and caring personality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Junior Prevette. Survivors include: son, Derek Prevette and fiancée Ashley Gaither of Jonesville; daughters, Sunnie Prevette and Carrie Prevette of Jonesville; siblings, Carol Golden and husband Keith of Elkin, David Pruitt and wife Gilda of State Road, and Effie Pruitt and husband Craig Chipman of Mount Airy. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Mr. Nathan Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center Winston-Salem and Clemmons Medical Center; Willowbrook Nursing; Yadkin Valley Home Health; and Novant Health Vein Specialists for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
