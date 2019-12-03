|
|
WAYNESVILLE — Nancy Lee Wheeler, age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Maggie Valley Nursing Home & Rehabilitation. A native of Haywood County, she was a daughter of the late John and Amy Greenwood Lee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Albert Wheeler, who died in 2008; two daughters, Temprell Cannon and Kymbraly Cox; three sisters, Dorothy Dorsett, Virginia Cullins and Amy Howard; a brother, John Hilliard Lee; a grandson; and several great-grandchildren. Nancy was a nurse at Haywood County Hospital, private practices and at the Brian Center for 30 years. She was a member of Waynesville Seventh-Day Adventist Church and enjoyed sewing, playing the piano, flowers, birds and traveling. Nancy is survived by two sons, Bill Wheeler, Jr. (A.B.), of Boonville, North Carolina and Gregory Wheeler, of Waynesville; a brother-in-law, James Howard, Sr.; four grandchildren, Vandi Powell, Tiffany Ashlee Cannon, Fitzgerald Cannon and Cameron Cannon; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Waynesville chapel of Wells Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Meyers and Pastor Myrna Casey officiating. Entombment will follow at Garrett-Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Adventist Christian School, 119 Hampshire Drive, Waynesville, NC 28786. The care of Mrs. Wheeler has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019