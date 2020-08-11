1/1
Nonnie Luffman
Mrs. Nonnie Mae Swaim Luffman, age 92, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Luffman was born October 24, 1927, in Wilkes County to Enoch and Elizabeth Swaim. Mrs. Luffman was a member of Little Elkin Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Luffman; son, Garry Dean Luffman; and nine brothers. Survivors include: son, James Luffman and wife Shirley of Ronda and daughter-in-law, Kay Luffman of Ronda. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Little Elkin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Prevette officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Health for their love and care for the past several years. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
