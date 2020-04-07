Home

GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES INC
4517 LITTLE MOUNTAIN RD
Jonesville, NC 28642
(336) 835-7111
Oland Macemore
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Oland Macemore

Oland Macemore Obituary

Oland Grey Macemore, 82, passed away on April 3, 2020, at SECU Hospice Home, Yadkinville. He was born on June 14, 1937. He was the son of the late Clemmie Iona Macemore. He attended Society Baptist Church in Iredell County. He loved gardening, old cars, traveling with his wife, and spending time with all his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lorene Cranfield Macemore; his children, Roxane Macemore Eades, LuRae Macemore (Charles) Cass; step-children, David (Carol) Lesley, Penny (David) Wootten and Rita (Danny) Riddle; grandchildren, Bridget (Joey) Miller, Joshua Grey (Kristin) Cass, Bethany Cass (Michael) Barker, Hannah (Mac) Steelman, Abby Layell and nine step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Donovahn Martin, Kennadi Miller, Joeli Miller, Whit Steelman, Clemmie Steelman; and 24 step-great-grandchildren. Other than his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Macemore and granddaughter, Keisha Macemore. Due to the Government restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Rowan Memorial Park, Salisbury, NC on Tuesday. Mr. Macemore will lie in state from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Gentry Family Funeral Service, Jonesville Chapel. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice Home, 243 N. Lee Ave., Yadkinville, NC 27055 and the family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and the SECU Home staff for the loving care provided to Oland. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Macemore family.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
