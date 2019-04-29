JONESVILLE — Mrs. Pansy Alice Durham Vestal, 86, passed away on April 27, 2019. She was born June 4, 1932, in Wilkes County to the late John Durham and Bertha Combs Durham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Vestal; son, Wayne Vestal; brothers, A.J. Durham, Carson Durham; and sister, Blanche Russell. She was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Joe Vestal; sister, Violet Shook (James); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Clara Henderlight. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Fall Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Mrs. Vestal's nieces, Linda McComb and Mary Emmons, and Randy Benton and Sam and Sara Benton for their loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Vestal. Memorials may be made to Fall Creek Baptist Church Children's Ministries, 3345 Fall Creek Church Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Vestal family. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.