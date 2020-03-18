|
|
Mrs. Pat Johnson Odum, age 69, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehab Center. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Rev. Joe Sturgill officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home. Mrs. Odum was born February 18, 1951, in Yadkin County to William Lee and Fern Key Johnson. She was a member of Moravian Falls Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father and ex-husband; Ernest Junior Odum. She is survived by her mother, Fern Johnson; one daughter, Tammy Dixon and husband Chuck of Mount Airy; one son, Kevin Odum of Statesville; two grandchildren, Michael and Makayla Dixon; and three sisters, Linda Johnson and husband Charlie of Elkin, Sandra Ashley and husband Eddie of State Road and Nancy Sizemore and husband Freddy of Moravian Falls. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Westwood Hills Nursing Home Activity Room, 1016 Fletcher Street, Wilkesboro, NC 28697. Online condolences may made at www.reinssturdivant.com
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020