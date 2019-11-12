|
|
CONOVER — Patricia "Patty" Harris Griggs, 70, of Conover, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home in Hickory. She was born February 12, 1949, in Elkin, NC to the late Rutherford Maynard Harris and Anne White Chrisley. Patty was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Conover and retired as office manager after 23 years working alongside her husband Dr. John T. Griggs, Optometrist. She had a great passion for antiques and interior design. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, John Rutherford Nixon and brother-in-law, Ken Morris. Those left to cherish her memory are: her husband of 25 years, Dr. John T. Griggs of the home; children, Jennifer Holder Arnold and husband Scott of Ronda, NC, Casandria Griggs Crane and husband Andrew of American Fork, UT, Christian Griggs and wife Mikaela of Cohutta, GA, Erica Griggs Royer and husband Timothy of Logan, UT, Evelyn Griggs Smallwood and husband Michael of Durham, NC, Adam Griggs and wife Nancy of Macon, GA, Allison Griggs Richards and husband Chad of Ocala, FL; sister, Lynne Harris Morris of Hickory; stepbrother, Buddy Chrisley of Pulaski, VA; 22 grandchildren. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Trinity Ridge for the loving care they provided. A service to celebrate Patty's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church in Conover. Rev. Arthur Mason will officiate. A graveside will follow at Cool Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1467 Cool Springs Church Road, Elkin, NC 28621 at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church, 4477 C&B Farm Road, Conover, NC 28613. Condolences may be sent to the Griggs family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Griggs family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019