Patricia Cass Hall, age 81 of Elkin, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Pat was born in Surry County on August 18, 1938, to the late Lester Cass and Pauline Johnson Cass. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Errol Hall. Patricia was a member of Elkin Valley Baptist Church. She is survived by her son Gordon Hall of Elkin, brother Dwight Cass and wife Wanda of Boonville, two nephews, Marty Cass and Dane Cass, also several cousins. Funeral Services will be held, Monday, 2 p.m., October 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, by Rev. Johnny Blevins. Burial will follow at Elkin Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. The Hall family will receive friends, on Monday, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.

Published in The Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
