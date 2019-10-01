Home

Patricia Mathis


1957 - 2019
Patricia Mathis Obituary

Patricia McGee Mathis, age 62 of Elkin, passed away, Friday, September 27, 2019, at her residence. Patricia was born in Surry County on July 23, 1957, to the late Walter McGee and Velma Lee Wilmoth Bates. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Larry Wayne Bates, a sister, Vicky McGee and a brother Tony McGee. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Jimmy Raeford Mathis, sons, Billy Joe Mathis, and David Raeford Mathis, Harold McGee of Yadkin County, two sisters; Phyliss McGee, Cindy Bates Sizemore, also several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, 2 p.m. September 30, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Wesley Smith. Burial will follow at Crestwood Memorial Gardens in State Road. The family will receive friends at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m. Johnson Funeral Home Is serving the Mathis Family.

Published in The Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
