ELKIN — Mrs. Patsy Sue Terry, 77, of Elkin, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Terry was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Sterling, Illinois, to Russell Mason and Ruby Waltz Near. Mrs. Terry attended Maple Springs Baptist Church and Marler Road Baptist Church and retired from Candle Corp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Terry; brothers, Russell Near, Lester Near, Eugene Near, Marvin Near; sisters, Shirley Hubbard, Linda Near; and three stepchildren. Survivors include son, Ivery Terry and wife, Michelle, of State Road; daughters, Dee Cox and husband, Barry, of Elkin, Julie Strawbridge and husband, Kit, of High Point; brothers, Everett Near and wife, Linda, of Boonville, Bill Near of Vaccaville, California; sisters, Shelby Kaehler of Rock Falls, Illinois, Beverly Nailor and husband Clark of Rock Falls; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight stepchildren; and several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Bro. John Cox and the Rev. Randy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Shoaley Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs Baptist Church, 150 Maple Springs Church Road, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.