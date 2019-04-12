HAMPTONVILLE — Mr. Paul Nathan Shore Jr., better known as "Junior," 77, of Hamptonville, went home to be with the Lord Monday, April 1, 2019, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church in Hamptonville with the Rev. Kenny Pardue officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 Friday evening at Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Mr. Shore was born Oct. 24, 1941, in Wilkes County to Paul Nathan Shore Sr. and wife Louise Gregory Shore. He was retired from the textile industry and farming. Mr. Shore was a member of Union Baptist Church in Hamptonville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mr. Shore is survived by his wife of almost 56 years, Brenda Chambers Shore; three children, Kamela Shore Greene and husband Chris of Ronda, Derrick Shore and wife Karen of North Wilkesboro and Chad Shore and wife Liz of Hamptonville; eight grandchildren, Kaleb Hemric and wife Carrie, Logan Hemric and wife Brittany, Lariat Hemric and wife Celyna, Danielle Shore, Kandis Shore, Bryson Shore, Brady Shore and Brylee Shore; two great-grandchildren, Weston Hemric and Mila Hemric; a brother, Larry Shore and wife Debbie of Hamptonville; two nephews, Brandon Shore and wife Erica and Justin Shore and wife Lindsey; great-nephew, Mason Shore; and great-niece, Aubree Shore. Flowers will be accepted.