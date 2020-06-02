Mrs. Pauline Sparks Hicks, age 90, of Traphill, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Dunmore Plantation in Dobson. She was born August 9, 1929, in Wilkes County to Walter and Emma Billings Sparks. Mrs. Hicks retired from Troutman Industries in Sparta and was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church in Traphill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude F. Hicks; sisters, Nora Wilmoth, Eva Waddell and Ruby Sparks and brothers, Ed Sparks, Jap Sparks, Ray Sparks and Banner Sparks. Survivors include: brothers, Bud Sparks and his wife Shirley of State Road and Linville Sparks and his wife Ella Mae of Traphill and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Welcome Home Baptist Church with Mr. Jackie Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hicks will lie-in-state from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Dunmore Plantation and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.