Pauline Hicks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Pauline Sparks Hicks, age 90, of Traphill, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Dunmore Plantation in Dobson. She was born August 9, 1929, in Wilkes County to Walter and Emma Billings Sparks. Mrs. Hicks retired from Troutman Industries in Sparta and was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church in Traphill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude F. Hicks; sisters, Nora Wilmoth, Eva Waddell and Ruby Sparks and brothers, Ed Sparks, Jap Sparks, Ray Sparks and Banner Sparks. Survivors include: brothers, Bud Sparks and his wife Shirley of State Road and Linville Sparks and his wife Ella Mae of Traphill and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Welcome Home Baptist Church with Mr. Jackie Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hicks will lie-in-state from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to thank the staff of Dunmore Plantation and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved