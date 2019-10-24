|
|
Mrs. Pauline Shore Pruitt, age 90, of State Road, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her home. Pauline was born December 30, 1928, in Surry County to Miles David Shore, Sr. and Sethia Sparks Shore. Mrs. Pruitt was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Pruitt; daughter-in-law, Deborah Parks Pruitt; sisters, Lorene Davis, Dorothy Adams, Edna Gentry; and brother, Miles David Shore, Jr. Survivors include: son, David Lee Pruitt (Penny Wooten) of State Road; grandsons, Matthew Pruitt, Jonathan Pruitt; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service with Rev. Bret Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019