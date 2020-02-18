Home

ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
Peggy Simmons
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Peggy Simmons Obituary

Mrs. Peggy Wolfe Simmons, age 91, of Jonesville, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Simmons was born August 6, 1928, in Surry County to Raymond and Pansy Key Wolfe. Mrs. Simmons graduated from Mountain Park High School and was a member of the Wolfe Sisters Trio with her sisters. During WWII she worked briefly for the FBI and was a longtime employee of the Chatham Country Store. She was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church where she was a past Sunday school teacher and choir member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold C. Simmons; daughter, Pamela Simmons, and sister, Lois Jordan. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sandra Banner and husband Al of Statesville, Debbie Collins and husband Ronnie of Elkin, and Kim Somers and husband David of Hamptonville; loving sister, Raydell Carter and husband Alex of State Road; grandchildren, Jeff, Grey, Chris, Nicole, Heather, Stephanie, and Garrett; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Matty Ponce de Leon officiating. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests memorials be made to Arlington First Baptist Church, 345 S. Main St., Jonesville, NC 28642. The family would like to thank the staff of Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation and Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
