WINSTON-SALEM — Peter Wilson Blum III, 84, entered the more immediate presence of his personal Lord and Savior early Monday morning, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. Peter was born on April 24, 1934, to Peter Wilson Blum Jr. and Lucy Haywood Knight Blum in Winston-Salem. He graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School in 1953, having been in the Order of DeMolay and in the Sea Scouts. During this time, he built and sailed the boat "Salem," placing second in the Carolina Yacht Club Regatta. As a young man, he worked in his granddad's tinshop, P.W. Blum and Sons. Peter continued his education at North Carolina State University, where he graduated with a B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1959. His professional career started at Greenfield Farm and Garden Store in Kernersville, where he eventually became manager. After working for Wire Products for a number of years, Peter pursued his passion of becoming a full-time tinsmith in 1987. As a third-generation tinsmith, he became recognized as a master tinsmith and was honored as a North Carolina Artist in Residence. He was a fixture of many historical fairs and craft shows for decades, including Carolina Craftsmen's Classic craft shows, Celtic Festival at Historic Bethabara Park, Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, Seagrove Pottery Festival, and Village of Yesteryear at the North Carolina State Fair, where he received the Craftsman of the Year Award. His tinware received local notoriety in Old Salem Museum and Gardens gift shops; in magazines such as Our State and Early American Life and the local news feature "Roy's Folks." Nationally, his talent was featured in the movies, "The Last of the Mohicans," "Tom and Huck" and "The Patriot." Peter also appeared in an episode of the PBS show, "The Woodwright's Shop," with Roy Underhill in 1989. Service was important to Peter, as he was involved with many organizations over his lifetime. As an alderman for the town of Kernersville, he strived for fiscal soundness and helped establish Harmon Park. While in Kernersville, he served as the president of the NC Seedsmen's Association. He cherished his Scottish heritage, attending the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and other Celtic festivals for more than 50 years. In 2000, he rekindled his interest in scouting and became an assistant scout master with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 529. For many years, he was active at Raven Knob Boy Scout Camp and was a Vigil member of the Order of the Arrow. Additionally, he was a part of many school events promoting the discovery of North Carolina's past. Governor James G. Martin recognized Peter's exceptional service to North Carolina by awarding him the Order of the Longleaf Pine in 1985. Peter was a lifelong member of Calvary Moravian Church. He cherished his Moravian faith and musical heritage by playing his baritone horn in the Moravian Band each Easter for more than 70 years. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Wilson Blum Jr. and Lucy Haywood Knight Blum. He is survived by a son, Peter Wilson Blum IV of Cookeville, Tennessee; a sister, Betsy Blum Oerter and husband Neil of Kernersville; nephews, John Oerter of Raleigh and Peter Oerter and wife Jerusha of Greensboro; a special friend, Elizabeth Montgomery of Greensboro; and many other loving family members and friends. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Moravian Church in Winston-Salem. The Right Rev. Lane A. Sapp will conduct the service. A Celebration of Life reception will follow in the church's fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or an organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.