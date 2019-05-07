Phyllis Lorene Layell Darnell, 60, passed away peacefully at Novant Forsyth Medical Center on Friday May 3, 2019. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 2, 1958; daughter of the late Zino Layell and Jeanettie Marshall Layell, and worked at MVP Manufactory in Elkin for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Brandy Williamson (Tommy Everidge); spouse, Richard Allen Beamer; step-daughter, Trista Whitaker (Andrea Mullins); grandchildren Cheyenne Ray and Billy Conner Murphy, Johnathan Whitaker, Chance and Sara Kinyoun, Nathanial Sullivan, Alexis Beamer and Breanna Jenkins; and by her animal family, Skeeter, Chole and Kitty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Young and Kathy Nance. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at Gentry Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mulberry Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Layell Darnell family.