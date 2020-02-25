|
|
Ms. Phyllis Ann Lowe, age 80, of Elkin, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Ms. Lowe was born April 6, 1939, in Surry County to James Livingston and Lorene Shores Lowe. Ms. Lowe was a graduated of Elkin High School class of 1957 where she was an outstanding student and basketball player. She went on to Wake Forest University where she graduated in 1961. After graduating college she moved to Falls Church, VA, where she taught school and coached basketball for 10 years. Following her teaching career she served as executive secretary of the Riggers Association until her retirement in 2006. After retiring she returned to Elkin and her home church, Elkin Valley Baptist Church, where she was very active in many committees and coached basketball for the youth. Mrs. Lowe was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include: brother, James L. "J.L" Lowe and wife Jane of Elkin; sisters, Glenda Lowe Bunker and husband Bobby of Clinton; nieces and nephews, James J. Lowe of Elkin, Laura Lowe Degnon and husband Kevin of Greensboro, Bobby Bunker, Jr. and wife Betsy of Fountain Inn, SC, Becky McKee and husband Chris of Raleigh; great-nieces and -nephews, Douglas McKee, Rachael Bunker, and Elizabeth Degnon; and many cousins. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at Elkin Valley Baptist Church with Dr. Johnny Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The family appreciates the dedicated, loving, and compassionate care of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital and Pruitt Health for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Elkin Valley Baptist Church, 118 N. Elkin Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020