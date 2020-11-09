1/1
Quincy Lineberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Quincy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROARING RIVER — Quincy Va'Shun Lineberger, age 23, of Roaring River passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. He was born on Oct. 29, 1997 in Wilkes County to Pastor Ruben Lineberger and Prophetess Tina Lineberger. Quincy was a member of Power Outreach Ministries in Moravian Falls where he served on the Trustee Board and was employed with Gardner Glass. He was a football coach. He loved racquetball, tennis, and going to the gym. He was definitely a people person. Quincy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Lineberger; grandfather's, John Quincy Lineberger, and Thomas Hampton. Surviving are his parents; Pastor Ruben Lineberger and Prophetess Tina Lineberger, his sister; Keyonta Lineberger, brother; Devin Lineberger, grandmother; Overseer Frances C. Scott; grandfather; Pastor Alvin Scott, great-grandmother; Elder Esther Parks, great-grandfather; Gordon Parks, his god-brothers, god-sisters, along with numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at East Wilkes High School Gymnasium in Ronda with Elder Marshall Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at East Wilkes High School Gymnasium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www. millerfuneralservice.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Service, Inc.
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved