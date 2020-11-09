ROARING RIVER — Quincy Va'Shun Lineberger, age 23, of Roaring River passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin. He was born on Oct. 29, 1997 in Wilkes County to Pastor Ruben Lineberger and Prophetess Tina Lineberger. Quincy was a member of Power Outreach Ministries in Moravian Falls where he served on the Trustee Board and was employed with Gardner Glass. He was a football coach. He loved racquetball, tennis, and going to the gym. He was definitely a people person. Quincy was preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Lineberger; grandfather's, John Quincy Lineberger, and Thomas Hampton. Surviving are his parents; Pastor Ruben Lineberger and Prophetess Tina Lineberger, his sister; Keyonta Lineberger, brother; Devin Lineberger, grandmother; Overseer Frances C. Scott; grandfather; Pastor Alvin Scott, great-grandmother; Elder Esther Parks, great-grandfather; Gordon Parks, his god-brothers, god-sisters, along with numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at East Wilkes High School Gymnasium in Ronda with Elder Marshall Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at East Wilkes High School Gymnasium from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www. millerfuneralservice.com