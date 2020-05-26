Mr. Ralph Billy Coe, of Dobson, NC, passed away on Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Surry County on June 23, 1949, to the late Parry Ace Wilson Coe and the late Maggie Mae Wolfe Coe. He was a retired farmer and a fixer at Hanes Brand. He was a member of Stony Knoll United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Betty Jean Coe Woosley. Surviving is his wife Rita Elaine Combs Coe; sisters and brother-in-law, Fayrene Doss; Geraldine and Wayne Draughn; brother-in-law Roger Woosley; nieces, Debbie Snow, Janet Singletary, Rebecca Norman, Beth Woosley Bailey; nephew, Tommy Doss; great-nieces, Elizabeth Snow, Kelsey Norman, Jennifer Reaves, Ashley Doss, Brandi Sullivan, Kayla Crawford; great-nephew, Adam Doss; several great-great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday May 23, 2020, at Stony Knoll United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jonah Parker, Rev. Wayne Draughn, and Rev. Jerry Fugate will officiate the services. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Stony Knoll United Methodist Church, C/O Kay Crouse 105 Stratford Place, Dobson, NC 27017. Even though the mass gathering cap for attending funerals has been lifted, individuals are encouraged to follow social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



