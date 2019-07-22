Rev. Ralph J. Stanley Sr., 89, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Wilkes Regional. He was born November 2, 1929, in Surry County to the late Thad Allen Stanley and Ettie Evans Stanley. Rev. Stanley served in the ministry beginning 1950 to the present. Rev. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Mary Lee Watson and Frances Hall; brothers Thurmond Allen Stanley and Leroy Stanley. Surviving are his children Brenda Blevins (Mark) Brunner; Glenda Stanley (Franklin) Triplett and Ralph Jr. (Pam) Stanley; grandchildren Michael (Angela) Blevins, Travis Blevins, Mary Frances (Rick) Matthews, Jessica Leigh (Kenneth) Wehrmann, Kathrine Ann (Charles) Jordan, Dustin Stanley and Daniel (Hanna) Stanley; fifteen great-grandchildren; brother Romas Allen Stanley. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday July 20, 2019, at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. His funeral was conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gentry Family Chapel. Burial followed at Crestwood Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank the staff at Wilkes Regional Medical Center for the loving care given to Rev. Stanley, and thanks to family, friends, and caregivers for their prayers and many acts of kindness. Memorials may be made to American Red Cross. Go to redcross.org to donate. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.