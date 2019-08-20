|
Mrs. Ramona Waters Schaufenbuel, age 80, of State Road, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home. She was born August 19, 1938, in Wilkes County to Fred and Ila Church Waters. Ramona attended two years of grade school in the Clingman community, then completed grade school at Elkin Elementary and graduated from Elkin High School. After moving to Hampton, VA, she met Jerry Schaufenbuel and they were married on September 22, 1962. They were later transferred to Silver Spring, MD, where Mona worked at First American Bank of Maryland, which later became First Union and then Wells Fargo. In total Mona had 36 years in the banking industry. After retiring she and Jerry moved to State Road, NC, where they volunteered for a number of years at the local hospital. She and Jerry were very active members of St. Stephen Catholic Church. Mona enjoyed baking cakes, including wedding cakes, cookies and brownies. She also enjoyed playing cards and games, and later Jeopardy. Jerry described Mona as an anchor of support during ups and downs, having a beautiful smile, loving, a perfectionist, especially when it came to appearance and dress, uplifting, respected by all, and didn't complain the past five years during her battle with Parkinson's Disease. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Chalmer Waters and Charles Waters; and sister-in-law Elnore Hackman. Mona is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jerry Schaufenbuel of the home; Jerry's three brothers and eight sisters, Norbert (Mary) Hackman of Ft. Atkinson, IA, Jeanette (Lavern) Hackman of Wabasha, MN, Phyllis (Bob) Fisher of Pella, IA, Mary Jane Mueller of Tulsa, OK, Ramona (Lynn) Lorimer of Fayetteville, AR, Elaine Schaufenbuel of Lisbon, IA, Robert Schaufenbuel of Cedar Rapids, IA, Kathleen (Bob) Hadley of Fairfield Bay, AR, Eugene (Arlene) Schaufenbuel of Fairfax, IA, Joyce Schaufenbuel of Colorado Springs, CO, Marcia (Al) Morris of Conifer, CO, Marvin (Chris) Schaufenbuel of Atkins, IA; seven nieces and nephews on her side of the family; and 34 nieces and nephews on Jerry's side of the family. A memorial Mass will be conducted Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church with Father John Hanic and Sister Janis McQuade SSJ officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center. The family requests memorials be made to the St. Stephen Catholic Church Endowment Fund, 101 Hawthorne Road, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the many caregivers for their care and all those who supported the family during Mona's illness. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.