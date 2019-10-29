|
Thurman Randolph (T.R.) Marshall, Jr., 74, of Boonville, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2019. Mr. Marshall was born August 5, 1945, in Surry County to Thurman and Viola White Marshall, and was retired from Carl Rose & Sons Paving. He was a member of West Yadkin Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother and sister-in-law, Edgar and Barbara Marshall; sister, Corina Mann, sister and brother-in-law Irene and Archie Leonard and a grandson, Johnathan Edwards. He is survived by one son, Shawn (Labriska) Marshall of Seneca, SC, and three daughters, Tammy (Donnie) Loman of Greensboro, Penny Marshall of Thomasville and Christy Smith of Thomasville; grandchildren Jessica (Jeremy) Hyde, Katlyn Christopher, Elisa Christopher, Ashley Robertson, Zachary Horne, Katrina Craig, Jerry Whitfield and Jessica Loman, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his former wife, Diane Holman Marshall of Boonville; stepsons Richard (Kandi) Shaffner and Chris (Hannah) Shaffner; grandchildren Amanda and Carson Shaffner; brother Gratis (Linda) Marshall and sister Jerri Lee Smith, both of Thomasville, and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at West Yadkin Baptist Church in Hamptonville by Rev. Richard Odom. Burial will follow at West Yadkin Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 243 North Lee Avenue, Yadkinville, NC 27055, or a . Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Marshall family.
Published in The Tribune from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019