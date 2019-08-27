|
Mr. A. Ray Samples, age 91 of Elkin, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Samples was born October 26, 1927, in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to Jack and Essie James Samples. Ray was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII. He was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church for over 60 years where he served as Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and served on the building expansion committee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant daughter, Susan Samples; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Grace and Buck Bruce and Ruthie and Leo Coggins. Survivors include: his wife, Dixie Carter Samples of the home; son, Carter Ray Samples and his wife Kathy of Elkin; grandchildren, Josh Samples and his wife Amy and Luke Samples and his wife Angel; and great-grandchildren, Tate Michael Samples, Jace Ray Samples, and Porter Beck Samples. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cool Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Souther and Pastor Brian Cardwell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors provided by the US National Guard Honor Guard and Yadkin VFW Post 10346. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1467 Cool Springs Church Road, Elkin, NC 28621 Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019