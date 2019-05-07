JONESVILLE — Mr. Ronald "Red" Charles Spicer, age 65, of Jonesville, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born in Surry County on Aug. 25, 1953, to Helen Spicer and the late John Spicer. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his son, Ronald Jason Spicer, his grandson, Ashton Michael Spicer, and his sister-in-law, Kristi Vanhoy. He is survived by his wife, Donna Stanley Spicer of the home, and his children, Timothy Stanley (Melissa) of Thurmond and Amy Spicer Williams of Jonesville. He is also survived by his mother, Helen Hemric Spicer; his brothers, John Spicer Jr. of Jonesville, James Spicer of Hamptonville, and Dean Spicer of Elkin; his sister, Linda Barber of Jonesville; his grandchildren, Emily Michelle Spicer of Jonesville and Shyann Vestal of Jonesville; special great-nephew, Gavin King and several other loving niece and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at 2 p.m. at Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Jimmy Settle. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200 Mount Airy, NC 27030. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Spicer family.