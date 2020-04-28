|
Rex Beamon Mathis, age 77, of Clingman, went to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Mr. Mathis passed away in his home under hospice care and surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Mr. Mathis was born March 1, 1943, to Carl Granville Mathis and Agnes Greene Mathis, both of the Clingman community. Mr. Mathis had two siblings, Doris and Phillip. Mr. Mathis grew up in Clingman and graduated from East Wilkes High School. He attended Wingate College, Clarke College in Mississippi, and NC State University. Mr. Mathis went to college on a baseball scholarship and played multiple years at the collegiate level, where he also studied Agricultural Education. Mr. Mathis graduated from NC State University and began work as an Agriculture Teacher in Wilkes County Schools, retiring with 32 years of service. He also spent his entire life farming his family property in Clingman, right up until the week before his death. In 2016, the Mathis Farms were recognized by the state of NC as a Century Farms, having been owned and farmed by the same family for over 100 years. During his teaching tenure, Mr. Mathis sponsored the Future Farmers of America chapter for many years, and took many students to FFA camp and to the coast, where he was fond to note the reactions of those students who had never seen the ocean before. He was known to say that "God gave us responsibility over the land and we are charged to take care of it and leave it better than when we found it". This was a message that he passed on to many students, always teaching them his personal motto – "If you want to kill time, work it to death." Mr. Mathis married the love of his life, Norma Johnson on November 20, 1977, in Coats, NC. The two of them settled in Clingman and raised three daughters, Kelly Sorscher, of Winston-Salem, Elizabeth Tapp, of Pfafftown, and Megan Mathis-Webb of Clingman. Mr. and Mrs. Mathis were married for 42 years. During that time, the couple enjoyed traveling to every state in the United States, and also to Canada and multiple European countries. Their favorite destination was always the beaches of North Carolina, and his beloved Clingman. Mr. Mathis loved spending time with his grandchildren around the farm, as well as attending their athletic and artistic events. Mr. Mathis was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Clingman. He served the church as a Deacon and also on many various committees over the years. Additionally, Mr. Mathis was a fourth-generation Democrat, and served for many years as Precinct Chairman for the Newcastle Precinct. Mr. Mathis brought joy to life and to those around him. He was known for his wit, charm, and sense of humor that was boundless. He always kept a positive outlook on life, even when faced with his illness. He faced it with grit, courage, and determination that carried him through the final four years of his life. He is survived by his darling wife, Norma Mathis, three daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly Sorscher (Steven), Elizabeth Tapp (Richard), and Megan Mathis-Webb (Dustin), four grandchildren, Torey Tapp, Trent Tapp, William Tapp, and Layna Webb. He is also survived by one sister, Doris Timmons (husband Bobby Timmons) of Mount Airy, NC – as well as many cherished friends across North Carolina. Mr. Mathis was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Granville Mathis and Agnes Greene Mathis, as well as his brother, Carl Phillip Mathis. Mr. Mathis characterized his legacy in his own words as follows: "I tried to be a good son, so mama and daddy would be proud of me. I tried to be a good husband, daddy, and grandpa so my family would be glad to say 'he is my husband, my daddy, my grandpa.' I tried to be a good teacher, so my students would learn how to make it in this world. I tried to be a good friend that my friends could always count on. I tried to be a good Democrat, like my daddy taught me to be. I tried to be a good Christian, who would treat others the way I wanted them to treat me." Mission accomplished. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private graveside service planned. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in his honor to the Clingman Community Center, as it serves the community that he loved so much in various ways as a place for community members to celebrate and gather together, a tradition that was dear to his heart. Donations can be made to the Clingman Community Center at 3875 Mathis Mill Road, Ronda, NC 28670. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com