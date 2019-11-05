|
Mr. Richard "Dick" Dalton Bailey, age 82 of Elkin, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born in Brewer, Maine, on October 23, 1937, to the late Fernald Dalton Bailey and Beatrice Madeline Deprey Bailey. Mr. Bailey served in the United States Army and a member of the Yadkin Honor Guard Post 10346, also he retired from the Elkin Post Office. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Rita Bernice Bailey, brother, Sonny Bailey, and sister Jo Ann Walker. He is survived a son, David Bailey (Renee Chafin) of State Road, grandchildren, Justin Max Bailey and wife Georgia Michelle, Matthew Joseph Bailey and wife Justice, several nieces and nephews, also two special girls, Zoey Hill and Alexa Chafin, he thought of as grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Cool Springs Baptist Church by Rev. Dennis Ball and Rev. Russ Nixon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full Military Honors by Yadkin Post 10346. The Bailey family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Published in The Tribune from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019