WINSTON-SALEM — Richard "Rick" Bennett Covington passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home in Winston-Salem. Rick was born on April 26 in High Point to Robert Eugene and Grace Lee Godfrey Covington. He grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, and after graduating from Jefferson High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he spent four years. He worked in trucking at McLean and Pilot Trucking companies and was retired from American Red Cross. After retirement, he worked part-time at Farmington Drag Strip. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J. Gregory and David E. Covington and David's wife, Vick; a grandson, Tyler Wayne Tilley; his father and mother-in-law, G. Cline and Leona Cooper; brother-in-law, G.C. Cooper Jr.; and sister-in-law, Melrose Cooper Temple. Survivors include his wife, Linda Anne Covington; daughter, April C. Tilley; grandsons, Trenton (Trent) W. and Trace L. Tilley. Rick was blessed to have an extended loving family including Jackie and Barbara Cooper, Ronnie and Wanda Swaim, Mildred Mitchell, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be conducted Friday, May 3, 2019, at West Side Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Eternal Care Services are serving the Covington family.