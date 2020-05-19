Mr. Robert Gilven Couch, age 92, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. Mr. Couch was born March 27, 1928, in Surry County to Eugene and Neelia Swaim Couch. Mr. Couch was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In 1948, Robert started what to this day is Couch Dairy Farm. Anyone who knew Robert, knew that he was a very hardworking man that started his days early and ended them late. Of course, Robert wouldn't have had it any other way. He was often heard saying that he would rather be on the tractor than eat and that was so very true. If you ever mention Robert Couch in this community and even beyond, you will almost always get to hear a story about how they got to come to the farm and pick up their milk for the week and the joy and excitement it brought. For 26 years people were able to come to the farm and pick up fresh milk. Whether you came here as a lifelong friend or a stranger he had never met, Robert was always willing and ready to stop whatever he was doing and sit and talk with you. Robert was always the same. No matter how hard some days were on the farm, he was always calm, laid back and the perfect example of a Godly man to his family, friends and neighbors. Robert's family was his pride and joy. His wife, Jo Couch, the love of his life for seventy one years, his children, Karen Lyon (Danny), Chris Couch (Teresa) and his most prized possessions, his grandchildren, Tyler, Kaleigh and Caden Couch. Not only did he love us but we adored him. Robert's last few years, and especially last few months, were met with a lot of pain and suffering, so even though we know things here will never be the same, we take joy in knowing that Robert is with his Savior, free of all the burdens of this life. A private graveside service was conducted at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Dodds and Rev. Julius Blevins officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 4G, 593 Pleasant Hill Dr, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Mr. Couch's good friend, John Reed; the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice; and Sitter, Nancy Crouse for their support and care.



