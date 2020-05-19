Robert Couch
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert Gilven Couch, age 92, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. Mr. Couch was born March 27, 1928, in Surry County to Eugene and Neelia Swaim Couch. Mr. Couch was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In 1948, Robert started what to this day is Couch Dairy Farm. Anyone who knew Robert, knew that he was a very hardworking man that started his days early and ended them late. Of course, Robert wouldn't have had it any other way. He was often heard saying that he would rather be on the tractor than eat and that was so very true. If you ever mention Robert Couch in this community and even beyond, you will almost always get to hear a story about how they got to come to the farm and pick up their milk for the week and the joy and excitement it brought. For 26 years people were able to come to the farm and pick up fresh milk. Whether you came here as a lifelong friend or a stranger he had never met, Robert was always willing and ready to stop whatever he was doing and sit and talk with you. Robert was always the same. No matter how hard some days were on the farm, he was always calm, laid back and the perfect example of a Godly man to his family, friends and neighbors. Robert's family was his pride and joy. His wife, Jo Couch, the love of his life for seventy one years, his children, Karen Lyon (Danny), Chris Couch (Teresa) and his most prized possessions, his grandchildren, Tyler, Kaleigh and Caden Couch. Not only did he love us but we adored him. Robert's last few years, and especially last few months, were met with a lot of pain and suffering, so even though we know things here will never be the same, we take joy in knowing that Robert is with his Savior, free of all the burdens of this life. A private graveside service was conducted at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Danny Dodds and Rev. Julius Blevins officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 4G, 593 Pleasant Hill Dr, Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank Mr. Couch's good friend, John Reed; the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice; and Sitter, Nancy Crouse for their support and care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elkin Funeral Service - Elkin
560 NC Highway 268 West
Elkin, NC 28621
336-526-4460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tommy Bauguess
Family
May 14, 2020
One of the kindest gentlest men I have ever known.
Bobby Day
Friend
May 14, 2020
My love and prayers are with you. I wish I could be with you, breaks my heart that I can't. Robert was such a wonderful kind man. I have so may sweet memories of all the times our family would get together, miss those days so much. May God wrap His arms around all of you, especially Jo. Wish I could hug you all, but I am with you in spirit. I love you all so very much.
Janice Hincher
Family
May 14, 2020
Jo, Karen, Chris and family, so sorry for your loss. Robert was a kind, gentle person. I have wonderful memories of your family. Love and prayers.
Ava Pardue Hall
Friend
May 14, 2020
Jo, Karen and Chris, so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. I have fond memories of visiting your home when I was growing up. Robert gave me a tour of the dairy and I will never forget that. My Dad, Jake Burcham, loved Robert and talked about things he and Robert did growing up. I will be praying for you all during this difficult time. Love and prayers
Kay Burcham-Trivette
Friend
May 14, 2020
Robert Couch was a true gentleman and Christian. Holding the family in our prayers.
Stony/Sara Carter
Friend
May 13, 2020
Karen & Danny, we are so sorry. Praying for you and the rest of the Family.
Ray & Dinah Brown
May 13, 2020
Prayers for yall, Karen and Danny, and all the family✝❤
Earl and Jane Mounce
Friend
May 13, 2020
May God comfort your family during this time. You are all in our prayers .
Garland & Debra Darnell
Friend
May 13, 2020
Keeping each and every one of you in my prayers. Jo , Karen, and Chris much love to you all and may God send you comfort.
Loretta Couch
Family
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Caudill
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved