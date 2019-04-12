Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Durham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Durham Obituary

WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Robert Lee "Flip" Durham, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the Danby House Nursing Home in Winston. He was born in Wilkes County on March 15, 1939, to the late Lottie Lee Boyd Durham and Claude William Durham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gladys "Pete" Cockerham, Pauline Newman, Bobby Durham, and Billy Ray Durham. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Durham and Angel Nichols; the mother of his children, Judith Durham; his grandchildren, Whitney Anderson (Austin), Alexa Wagoner, and Madison Nichols; and his great-grandson, Brantley Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Durham family.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Funeral Home
Download Now