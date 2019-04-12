WINSTON-SALEM — Mr. Robert Lee "Flip" Durham, 80, of Winston-Salem, passed away on April 10, 2019, at the Danby House Nursing Home in Winston. He was born in Wilkes County on March 15, 1939, to the late Lottie Lee Boyd Durham and Claude William Durham. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Gladys "Pete" Cockerham, Pauline Newman, Bobby Durham, and Billy Ray Durham. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Durham and Angel Nichols; the mother of his children, Judith Durham; his grandchildren, Whitney Anderson (Austin), Alexa Wagoner, and Madison Nichols; and his great-grandson, Brantley Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Johnson Funeral Home. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Durham family.