ELKIN —Mr. Robert Eugene Walls, age 92, of Elkin passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. Walls was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Surry County to Colon and Celeste McDade Walls. Mr. Walls was a World War II veteran, serving for 21 years in the United States Marine Corps and United States Air Force. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired truck driver with Home Chair. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Earl Walls; sister, Nancy Nixon; and brother-in-law, James Nixon. Survivors include: his wife, Shelba Wagoner Walls of the home; sons, Norman Patrick Walls and wife Rebecca of Creedmoor, and Neil Fleming Walls of Elkin; brother, Basil McDade Walls of Elkin; sister, Margaret Walls of Ronda; and granddaughters, Piper Walls and Perryn Walls. A funeral service will be conducted Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Dodds, Rev. Joe Woods, and LTC Norman Walls officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 4-G Building Fund, 593 Pleasant Hill Dr., Elkin, NC 28621. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.