Roy High
DOBSON — Mr. Roy Maye High, age 82, of Dobson, NC, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. He was born November 15, 1937, to Lonnie Odessa and Lessie Baucom High. Roy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Joyce Wright High; daughter, Cynthia (Vince) Tierney of St. Louis, MO; son, Gregory (Lisha) High, of Dobson, NC; grandsons, Kyle (Christine) Tierney, Cory (Meredith) High, Eric (Rebecca) High, Dr. Andrew (Kaitlin) Tierney, Ryan High; and great-granddaughter, Ellie High. Preceding Mr. High in death are both parents and older brothers: William, Layton, Fred and Ben High. Raised in Peachland, North Carolina, Roy graduated from Peachland High School with honors. He furthered his education by graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Banking and Finance along with a Master's Degree in Business Administration with highest honors. Roy retired from Mutual Savings & Loan and being an instructor of Surry Community College, where he was chairman of the Business Department. A private graveside service is planned by the family with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Surry Community College Foundation: Dobson, North Carolina in Honor/Memory of Roy High. Mail donation to Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson, NC 27017 or electronically at website: Surry Community College; Main Menu: "Charitable Giving"; then open highlighted: Give Online. The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice NC Division for the loving care Roy received during his illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
TO EACH ONE OF YOU.. SO VERY SORRY FOR YOUR GREAT LOSS !
THOUGHTS AN PRAYERS ARE WITH EACH ONE OF YOU.. GOD BLESS YOU EVERYONE ... SUE PIKE BAUGUESS AN SON BRANDON BAUGUESS OF DOBSON NORTH CAROLINA
SUE PIKE BAUGUESS AN SON BRANDON BAUGUESS OF DOBSON NC
Friend
August 22, 2020
To The Family of Mr Roy High

What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear,what a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer.
There are some things the human mind can find no answer, one of them is the way of life. When mortal life has passed through all the phases and experiences alloted to it, and its responsibilities have been met and fulfilled, though saddened by it's close. We should take comfort in knowing that God is too wise and powerful to make a mistake. Even though your loved one has left this earthy home, we know that our Heavenly Father has a better home waiting for us.
Just think of your loved one as having found sweet rest at last!
Our deepest sympathy goes out to each of you and we are praying that God will comfort you during this difficult times.
To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!
Mr Roy was a wonderful man during the last year I grew to love him and Mrs Joyce as my second parents.
I will always cherish the talks and laughs Mr Roy and I had together!
Mr Roy and I became great friends.
When I received the news that he had made his exit from this walk of life, it felt as though someone had turned off the lights in my life; the hustle and bustle fell silent and hopeful expectations dimmed.
I felt a little smaller as if a lead blanket had been laid upon me.
I've cried endless tears , which has failed to heal the hurt.I know this empty space that has filled my heart will take some time to heal. However, "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal ".
The time I spent taking care of Mr.Roy was bitter sweet at times but the memories of him will always be PRICELESS!
To The entire High family especially to Greg you have no regrets you were there for Mr Roy and he love you guys with all his heart.
So sorry for your loss.

Love Vanessa and Ambrose Gomillion
Vanessa Gomillion
