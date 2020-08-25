To The Family of Mr Roy High



What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear,what a privilege to carry everything to God in prayer.

There are some things the human mind can find no answer, one of them is the way of life. When mortal life has passed through all the phases and experiences alloted to it, and its responsibilities have been met and fulfilled, though saddened by it's close. We should take comfort in knowing that God is too wise and powerful to make a mistake. Even though your loved one has left this earthy home, we know that our Heavenly Father has a better home waiting for us.

Just think of your loved one as having found sweet rest at last!

Our deepest sympathy goes out to each of you and we are praying that God will comfort you during this difficult times.

To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord!

Mr Roy was a wonderful man during the last year I grew to love him and Mrs Joyce as my second parents.

I will always cherish the talks and laughs Mr Roy and I had together!

Mr Roy and I became great friends.

When I received the news that he had made his exit from this walk of life, it felt as though someone had turned off the lights in my life; the hustle and bustle fell silent and hopeful expectations dimmed.

I felt a little smaller as if a lead blanket had been laid upon me.

I've cried endless tears , which has failed to heal the hurt.I know this empty space that has filled my heart will take some time to heal. However, "Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal ".

The time I spent taking care of Mr.Roy was bitter sweet at times but the memories of him will always be PRICELESS!

To The entire High family especially to Greg you have no regrets you were there for Mr Roy and he love you guys with all his heart.

So sorry for your loss.



Love Vanessa and Ambrose Gomillion

Vanessa Gomillion