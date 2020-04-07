|
JONESVILLE — Mrs. Ruby Lee Harris Swaim, 89, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Woltz Hospice Home. Mrs. Swaim was born April 20, 1930, in Surry County to Yancey and Lelar Vestal Harris. She was a member of Swan Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Swaim was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil McKinley Swaim; two brothers, Grady and Bill Harris; and six sisters, Ethel St. John, Pearl Osborne, Hallie Pardue, Ann Sparks, Pernie Cheek, and Betty Ashley. She is survived by a daughter, Janet (Gray) Kimbrough; a granddaughter, Julie (Shawn) Cheek; nine great-grandchildren, Matthew (Makayla) Cheek, Meagan, Elizabeth, Samuel, Hannah, Rebekah, James, Marty and Nataleigh Cheek; and several nieces and nephews. Due to government restrictions, a private graveside service will be conducted at Swan Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Mrs. Swaim will be available for public viewing on Wednesday, April 8, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 9 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swan Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2501 Swan Creek Church Road, Jonesville, NC 28642. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Woltz Hospice Care Center and Kathryn and Dallas Foster for the loving care given to Mrs. Swaim. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Swaim family.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020