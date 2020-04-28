|
Ruth Kirk Deck met Jesus face to face early on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was 100 years old. She was born in Granite Quarry, NC, on January 27, 1920, to Walter H. Kirk and Ethel Troutman Kirk. She married the love of her life, Rev. Roy B. Deck, on April 14, 1945, and they remained madly in love until his death in January 1996, and even beyond. She began her career with the telephone company in the "Number, please" days, and Roy Deck fell in love with her voice before he ever saw her face. She retired as a Manager of Operator Services from BellSouth while at the same time serving as a world-class mother and pastor's wife. She and her husband served with Trans World Radio in the United States, Guam, and the Far East. She loved her family, Swan Creek, good food, old friends, and above all the Lord. If you knew Ruth Deck, you saw the words of Jesus put into action. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Tucker of N. Wilkesboro and Judy Deck of the home; and by grandson Stephen M. Deck of Henderson, NC, who believe she was the very best mother and Mimi they could ever have. Also cherishing her memory are her sister-in-law Virginia Kirk of Salisbury NC; nephews and nieces Denny and Donna Kirk Coates of Findley OH, Jen and Chris Miller of Lancaster PA, Brian and Michele Deck of Metairie LA, Mike McCrary of Jacksonville NC, Alan and Sharon Deck of Tuscaloosa AL, Gene and Ann Deck of Kenner LA, Wayne and Sheryl Deck of Destrehan LA, Jim and Phyllis Cornelison of Rockwell NC, and their wonderful children and grandchildren who gave Mimi so much joy. She took an avid interest in what was going on in the lives of Dena, Denise, Beth, Melissa, Melanie, Brittany, Cary, Robin, Kristin, Courtney, Brent, Andy, Amy, and their 21 happy and beautiful sons and daughters. She prayed for all of them every single day. We will miss her every day but rejoice in her life and testimony and the great love she had for all of us. She is delighting in rejoining her beloved husband and being in the presence of her Lord. We are so blessed to have had her for 100 years, and are grateful to God for each day spent with her. Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home and social distancing safety measures, no funeral will be held at this time. Judy and Stephen will pray with Rev. Scott Bishop, pastor of Swan Creek Baptist Church, at the graveside as we lay her to rest in the church cemetery on Thursday. John Kennedy, FSL is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com