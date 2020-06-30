Ruth Newman

Mrs. Ruth S. Newman, age 98, of State Road, passed away Monday, June 29, at her home. Mrs. Newman was born June 4, 1922, in Wilkes County to Joseph and Daisy May Harris Spicer. Mrs. Newman was a member of Swan Creek Baptist Church and retired from Bendix Aircraft. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Silas Newman. Survivors include: son, James Michael Newman and wife Judy of State Road; daughter, Mary Ashley and husband Billy of Elkin; grandchildren, Mark Edwards and wife Crystal, Jill Newman; great-grandson, Anthony Edwards; step-grandchildren, Wendy Renee Childress, Dennis R. Childress, Arthur Grey Childress; and step great-granddaughter, Emma Childress. A private graveside service will be conducted Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Greg Anderson officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now; or Brenner's Children's Hospital, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Ramona Pardue and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.