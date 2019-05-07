ELKIN — Mrs. Sadie Hodge Carrico, age 98, of Elkin passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Pruitt Health. Mrs. Carrico was born Aug. 29, 1920, in Surry County to Avery Melvin and Lena Spencer Hodge. Mrs. Carrico was a homemaker, a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin and a faithful follower of Jesus. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family dearly. Mrs. Carrico was an avid gardener and loved the outdoors. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lesley W. Carrico Sr. Survivors include sons, Lesley W. Carrico Jr. and wife Lisa of State Road, Samuel Lee Carrico of Dobson; daughters, Lavania Gilliam and husband Gwyn of Jonesville, Savanna Hawks of Lake Hickory; seven grandchildren, Melvin, Gigi, Randy, Amy, Stephanie, John Paul, Kelly; 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Roman, Kaci, Meagan, Ben, Meagan, Grayson, Keain, Anderson, Lindsey, Emily; and five great-great grandchildren, Maddy, Kanon, Abby, Jase, Kaleigh. A funeral service will be conducted Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Stuart Roten officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 924 Main St., Suite 100, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.