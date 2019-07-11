Mrs. Sadie Gentry Holloway, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Holloway was born May 22, 1935, in Wilkes County to Newton and Mary Tucker Gentry. Mrs. Holloway attended Central Full Gospel Church and retired from AT&T. She was a loving, caring wife and an exceptional homemaker and cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Braxter Gentry. Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Alvin Holloway of the home; sisters, Virginia Sheets and husband Hassle of Clemmons, Wanda DeHart of Pfafftown; nieces and nephews, Renee Bourgeois, Chris DeHart, Dwayne Sheets and David Sheets. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Central Full Gospel Church with Rev. Bobby Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Central Full Gospel Church, 503 Dry Wall Road, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for their care; family and friends for their prayers, and a special thank you to Rev. Bobby Norman and Tonya Jolly for their love and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.