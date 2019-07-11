Home

POWERED BY

Services
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
For more information about
Sadie Holloway
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Central Full Gospel Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Full Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sadie Holloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sadie Holloway


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sadie Holloway Obituary

Mrs. Sadie Gentry Holloway, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Holloway was born May 22, 1935, in Wilkes County to Newton and Mary Tucker Gentry. Mrs. Holloway attended Central Full Gospel Church and retired from AT&T. She was a loving, caring wife and an exceptional homemaker and cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Braxter Gentry. Survivors include: her husband of 54 years, Alvin Holloway of the home; sisters, Virginia Sheets and husband Hassle of Clemmons, Wanda DeHart of Pfafftown; nieces and nephews, Renee Bourgeois, Chris DeHart, Dwayne Sheets and David Sheets. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Central Full Gospel Church with Rev. Bobby Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Rachel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Central Full Gospel Church, 503 Dry Wall Road, State Road, NC 28676. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Medical Center for their care; family and friends for their prayers, and a special thank you to Rev. Bobby Norman and Tonya Jolly for their love and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.

Published in The Tribune from July 11 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
Download Now