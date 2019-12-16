|
|
Mrs. Sally Evans Hayes, age 77, of 105 Brook Hill Court, Elkin, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mrs. Hayes was born June 24, 1942, in Surry County to Elzie Robert and Ada Roberts Evans. Mrs. Hayes was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and retired from Chatham Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Charlie "Shorty" Evans and special nephew, Jay Robert Evans. Survivors include: her husband Charles "Sid" Hayes of the home; sister-in-law, Judy Evans of State Road; nephew, Sammy Evans and wife Sherry of State Road; special niece, Nickie Lynn Evans Adams and husband M.J. and children, Maylon, Trenden, Knox, Hayden, and Sydney of Hamptonville; and special niece, Laken Evans. A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, December 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dylan Cook officiating. The family requests memorials be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019