Samuel Cheek
More Obituaries for Samuel Cheek
Samuel Cheek

Samuel Cheek Obituary

Samuel Ray Cheek, 85, passed away peacefully at Pruitt Health Care on Saturday August 10, 2019. He was born in Yadkin County, NC, on January 4, 1934; son of the late Samuel Aaron Cheek and Alice Novella Nicks Cheek. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Carol Eller Cheek; and four brothers, Harold, Granville, Jack and Ken Cheek. Ray was a member of the Swan Creek Baptist Church for over 60 years, loved farming and was a lifelong Republican. Surviving are his children, Michele Manaraze (Garry), Joel Cheek (Amy), Christy Jenkins (Rob) and Shawn Cheek (Julie); 16 grandchildren, MacKenize, Meredith, Cameron and Cazamaro Manaraze, Anna Regan and Luke Cheek, Caroline and Christian Jenkins, Matthew, Meagan, Elizabeth, Samuel, Hannah, Rebekah, James and Marty Cheek; sister, Wilda-Jean Coleman; three brothers; Allen, Phillip and Doug Cheek. A celebration of life service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Swan Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Garry Manaraze and Rev. Scott Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Swan Creek Baptist Church cemetery fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cheek family.

Published in The Tribune from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
