Mr. Samuel Lee "Sam" Shore, age 84, of Elkin, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Fancy Gap, VA. He was born December 19, 1934, in Surry County to John W. and Mozelle Tucker Shore. Mr. Shore was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and retired from Raytheon in Greenville, SC. Sam was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps enlisting to serve on December 20, 1951, one day after his 17th birthday, serving from 1951-1954. During this time he was stationed at Parris Island, SC; The Naval Gun Factory, Washington D.C.; Patuxent River Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD; Camp Pendleton, CA; Camp Otsu, Japan; and Camp Lejeune, NC MOS 0143. Throughout his time of service Mr. Shore was awarded, the Good Conduct Medal; Korean Service Medal; United Nations Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal; and was an expert rifleman. Sam's most memorable experience as a Marine was seeing how the young Japanese children were taught school in the woods next to the roads in Japan and how they were dressed in their sailor uniforms. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Shore and Ned Shore. Survivors include: wife, Carol Shore of the home; daughters, Sharon Shore Porter and husband Don of Roaring River, Teri Shore of St. Cloud, FL; stepson, Steven Englebert and wife Teresa of Purlear, NC; half-brothers, Jimmy Shore and wife Kathy of Jonesville, Ronnie Shore and wife Faye of State Road, Donnie Shore and wife Pat of Sparta, John Shore of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Peggy Money of Sherrills Ford; grandchildren, Jason Porter and wife Erin, Josh Porter and wife Barbie, Ashlyn Kutik, Frank Cousin, Jr.; step-granddaughter, Crystal Englebert; great-grandchildren, Hannah Porter, Lainie Porter, Ethan Porter, Evan Porter, and Madalyn Stuart. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Wood officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside committal in the church fellowship hall. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 593 Pleasant Hill Drive, Elkin, NC 28621.