Samuel Quincy Tharpe, age 92 years of Pylesville, MD, died at his home at 4:26 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Mary Louise (Wilson) Tharpe and at the time of her death in 2001 they had been married for 44 years. Sam was born in Ronda, North Carolina, on May 21, 1927, a son of the late William Freeland and Bretta Mae (Poplin) Tharpe. He came to Harford County, MD, from Wilkes County, NC, as a teenager to work on his grandfather's farm. Before completing his formal schooling, he joined the Navy and served his country from 1947 - 1951. Upon his return to Harford County, he graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy in 1956. In 1963 he was awarded the Maryland State Police Alumni Association Trooper of the Year award. In June 1978, he retired after 26 years of service with the rank of Sergeant. Upon his retirement from the MSP he began a second career with the Philadelphia Electric Company. He was hired as the first Security Supervisor at the Peach Bottom Atomic Power Plant. He was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church in Street, MD for over 60 years and served as elder, deacon and president of the trustees. He was an active member of Esdraelon Lodge #176, A.F.&A.M, Cardiff, MD for over 50 years. Sam was named a Harford County Living Treasure in 2017. He is survived by three children: G. Wilson Tharpe (Claudia) of Street, MD, Samuel Quincy Tharpe, Jr. of Towson, MD, Nancy Jane Long (Robert) of Charleston, WV. He is also survived by four granddaughters, Zoe, Rachel, Elizabeth and Maggie Long; three sisters, Nancy Guiton of Greensboro, NC, Bretta Mae Hays of N. Wilkesboro, NC, Helen M. Porter of Ronda, NC; two brothers, Sheridan Dean Tharpe of Wilkesboro, NC, Felix H. Tharpe of Mount Airy, NC. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Lorraine, David, Margaret and Loton. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 26, at 11 a.m. at the Highland Presbyterian Church, 701 Highland Rd., Street, MD 21154. Interment was in the adjoining cemetery with U.S. Navy and Maryland State Police Honor Guards. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the church at the above address. To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com