The owner of a longtime Elkin family business, Sigmond Wallace "Wally" Holcomb Jr., died Tuesday at The Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Wally was born Nov. 2, 1938, in Elkin, NC, to Sigmond and Laura Ruth "Larry" Holcomb. Raised in Elkin, he graduated from Elkin High School in 1958 where he played basketball, football and tennis. He then joined the US Air Force for four years where he served in northern Michigan. In 1966 he returned to Elkin to join the family business, Holcomb Bros. Plumbing and Heating. Wally joined the Elkin Jaycees and Sertoma and was a contributing member for years to come. In 1985 he took over the management of Holcomb Bros. and under his leadership the company provided services on many major construction projects, including the new Lowes headquarters in North Wilkesboro. Following a divorce, Wally met and married Marcia Cockerham. In 1999 he sold Holcomb Bros. and he and Marcia retired to Beaufort, NC. They returned to the Tri-County Area in 2018, settling in Wilkesboro, to be closer to their children. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three sons, Sigmond III (Shannon Farmer), of Taylorsville, Clayton (Brittany), of Elkin, and Jones (Debbra Murphy), of San Antonio, TX; three grandsons, four granddaughters, one great-grandson and numerous step children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother, Dan, of Sedona, AZ. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com. John Kennedy funeral director is assisting the Holcomb family.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020