Mr. James "Sonny" Harold Boles, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He was born October 1, 1945, in Surry County to the late Willie Bell Osborne Boles and Troy Boles. He served in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Janie Carol Boles and Ruth Ellen Boles Parks. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Martin Boles; his children, Barry Boles (Kate) and Travis Boles; his brother, Tom Allen Boles; his sister, Troy Jacqueline "Jackie" Cheek McClure; his grandchildren, Madeline Boles, Davis Boles, and Avery Boles; and also several loving nieces and nephews. The family received friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2-3 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel at 3 p.m. by Leonard Triplette with the Yadkin VFW 10346. Burial will be at Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Dobson. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Boles family.
Published in The Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019