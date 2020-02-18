|
Stephanie Newman, age 72 of Jonesville, completed her journey of life on February 15, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on August 12, 1947 to the late Simmon Orrell Bohannon and Mabel Maxine Billings Aronov. She enjoyed working outside on her flowers, feeding and watching the birds, working crossword puzzles, reading, swimming, horseback riding and time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Robert Wade Newman, special stepfather who raised her as his daughter, Arthor Aronov. She is survived by her children: Stacy Vanhoy and husband Phillip of Jonesville, Sandra Carter of Elkin, Amy Lineberry and husband Buddy of Hamptonville, grandchildren, Kelsey Crouse and husband Justin, Celena Pardue, Jarret Vanhoy, sisters Marilyn Rice of Ormond Beach, Florida, Susan Aronov of Miami, Florida, and two nephews, Johnny Rice and Travis Rice of Ormond Beach Florida. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday 12 p.m., February 22, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Newman family.
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020