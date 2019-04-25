Home

Miller Funeral Service, Inc. - North Wilkesboro
180 Sparta Road
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
336-838-3104
HAMPTONVILLE — The Rev. Steve Edward Barber, 69, of Hamptonville, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Health-Wilkes Regional. He was born July 18, 1949, in Surry County to Clarence Elmer and Lonnie Martin Barber. Rev. Barber was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam and Germany. He was a member of Old Fashion Baptist Church. Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lonnie Elmer Barber and Gary Thomas Barber Sr.; and granddaughter, Ella Kilby. Surviving are his wife, Laura Ruth Triplett Barber; daughters, Teresa Kilby and spouse Jarrett of Hamptonville, Cynthia Barber of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Matthew Crane and Dash Kilby; sister, Louise Pardue of Jonesville; several nieces and nephews. Graveside service with military honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard Post 1142 will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Clingman with the Rev. Ricky Cothren, the Rev. Kevin Blevins and the Rev. Johnny Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659; or to a church or . Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Tribune from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
